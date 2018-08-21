Imperial Capital Weighs in on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AMCX)

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The business had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,835,000 after purchasing an additional 139,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $780,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

