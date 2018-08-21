Independent Advisor Alliance Has $661,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

