Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €30.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.40 ($34.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($28.98) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.26 ($28.71).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of ETR:IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.39) on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.