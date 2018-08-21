InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading 82.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $788,110.00 and $593.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 82.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.02190516 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010772 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000583 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

