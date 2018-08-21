InfraCap MLP ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (AMZA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

InfraCap MLP ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,165. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.