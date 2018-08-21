Insider Buying: LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) VP Buys 9,745 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP James E. Galeese bought 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,089.30. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,632.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4,561.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.