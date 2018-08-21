Insider Buying: One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,290 Shares of Stock

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen bought 16,290 shares of One Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,403.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, David Kanen bought 31,095 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,108.35.

On Friday, August 10th, David Kanen bought 2,147 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,118.95.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David Kanen acquired 20,311 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,886.35.

On Wednesday, August 8th, David Kanen acquired 7,014 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.90.

On Friday, August 3rd, David Kanen acquired 3,800 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792.00.

On Monday, August 6th, David Kanen acquired 74,963 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $212,894.92.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Kanen acquired 18,788 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,606.40.

On Monday, July 30th, David Kanen acquired 2,100 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,880.00.

On Friday, July 27th, David Kanen acquired 23,731 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $63,599.08.

On Tuesday, July 24th, David Kanen acquired 3,631 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,259.05.

Shares of STKS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

