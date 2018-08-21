Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zvi Glasman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Zvi Glasman sold 200 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $13,226.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $407,505.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

