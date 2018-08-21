Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,789,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,248,000 after buying an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after buying an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,993,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,548,000 after buying an additional 760,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 416,900 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.