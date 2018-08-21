Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 37,100 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $982,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 45,021 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,216.37.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 148,558 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

