Insperity Inc (NSP) Holdings Trimmed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $59,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insperity by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $895,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,655,019.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $2,263,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,340 shares of company stock worth $15,260,433. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

