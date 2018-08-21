Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News articles about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.5232554738884 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

INSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSY opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00. Insys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.43% and a negative net margin of 238.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

