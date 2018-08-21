Integrity Gaming (IGAMF) and Boyd Gaming (BYD) Head to Head Survey

Integrity Gaming (NYSE: BYD) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrity Gaming and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Integrity Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Gaming and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Gaming -51.48% -183.85% -22.23% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Integrity Gaming does not pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Integrity Gaming has a beta of 8.23, meaning that its share price is 723% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrity Gaming and Boyd Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Gaming $16.40 million 0.51 -$8.50 million ($0.24) -0.98 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.72 $189.19 million $1.03 35.50

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Gaming. Integrity Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Integrity Gaming on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Gaming

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company leases and distributes slot machines, electronic table games, and casino equipment and supplies to tribal casino operators, as well as offers project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues. As of May 22, 2018, it operated slot routes with approximately 2,700 gaming machines across 30 casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. Integrity Gaming Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

