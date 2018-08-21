Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $275,872.00 and approximately $4,516.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00276102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00149884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SpankChain (SPANK) traded 6,038.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00042612 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034799 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation launched on August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

