International Bancshares (IBOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.30

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 3231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.