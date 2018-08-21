Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $110,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

