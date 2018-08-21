Intrexon (XON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon (NYSE:XON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intrexon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrexon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of XON opened at $14.50 on Monday. Intrexon has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 7,479,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

