Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 913 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $241.83 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

