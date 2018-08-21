Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.