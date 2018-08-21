Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

