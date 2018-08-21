Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

