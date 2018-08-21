Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (GTO)

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.