Investors Title (ITIC) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investors Title earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4177739276968 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $221.88. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

