iRobot (IRBT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Dougherty & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

iRobot stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,499 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

