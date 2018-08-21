iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 559.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $3,152,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $3,050,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

