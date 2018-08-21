iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 82,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,179,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

