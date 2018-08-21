iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 157.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,037,000 after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.82. 29,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,565. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $134.39 and a 52-week high of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

