iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,956. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $119.96 and a 1-year high of $151.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

