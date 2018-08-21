iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index accounts for approximately 22.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index worth $103,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,956. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 12 month low of $119.96 and a 12 month high of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

