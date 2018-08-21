iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Position Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 357,624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,626.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,932 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

