Ivy Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $8,478.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Ivy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00274205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,057,403 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

