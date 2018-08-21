J.Jill Inc (JILL) Receives $7.57 Average PT from Brokerages

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

JILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of JILL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,717. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 66,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

