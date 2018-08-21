Jaguar Health (JAGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 68543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.