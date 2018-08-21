Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 5,621 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

