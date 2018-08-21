Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 2,850 SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

XITK stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

