JD.Com (JD) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.Com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $33.04 on Friday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after buying an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $268,795,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $87,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,123,000 after buying an additional 1,825,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.