Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Covia (CVIA)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Covia from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Covia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Covia has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $167,701,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.