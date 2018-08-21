Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,673.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Jetcoin has a market cap of $137,115.00 and $27,673.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00277420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.