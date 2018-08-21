Joincoin (J) Price Tops $0.0290

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $91,805.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,161,213 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.