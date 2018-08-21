Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,140. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $183,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.