Joseph C. Adams Sells 4,446 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,358. FS Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

