JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 7,600” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,600 ($97.15) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Cfra set a GBX 7,500 ($95.87) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($86.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($70.31) to GBX 5,450 ($69.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,300 ($80.53) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,992.86 ($89.39).

Shares of RB traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,797 ($86.88). 455,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,562 ($71.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($103.67).

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,030 ($77.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($62,358.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

