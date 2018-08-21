KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Insider Purchases £4,760 in Stock

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Michael David Lynch-Bell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £4,760 ($6,084.62).

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 471.30 ($6.02) on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAZ. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 630 ($8.05) in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.76) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.31).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

