KBC Group NV Acquires 40,082 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $19.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coty to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coty Inc has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

