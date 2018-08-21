KBC Group NV Raises Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,512 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CETV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 112.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 189,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETV opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 475.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV)

