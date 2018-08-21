Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Position Trimmed by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,630 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 6.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 26,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 139.9% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 248,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 145,215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 13,322,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,803,000 after buying an additional 1,000,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 95.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,480,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,565,000 after buying an additional 1,702,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.