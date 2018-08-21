Key Energy Services (KEG) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Key Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.019688836164 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:KEG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 73,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,972. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

