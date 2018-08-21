Keybank National Association OH Buys 26,595 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 532,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 354,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 264,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

