KeyCorp Raises Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target to $65.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE GBX opened at $57.80 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, VP Anne Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,499 shares of company stock valued at $961,516. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 271,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,894,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

