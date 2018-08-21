KickCoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $239,313.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00277709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00151662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 558,775,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,549,612 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Bibox, Exmo, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

